FWCS kicks off Summer Meal program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Children will again be able to get a free meal this summer through the Fort Wayne Community Schools Summer Food Service Program.

The program launched Wednesday, with 35 sites offering meals and/or snacks for children 18 and younger and adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, including visits to parks by the FWCS Lunch Bus. Most sites opened Wednesday, and close Friday, July 26. No meals are served Thursday, July 4.

The meal program was created to serve nutritious meals to children when National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program meals are not available. To ensure all children receive proper nutrition throughout the year, SFSPC reimburses organizations that prepare and serve meals to eligible children during the summer.

This year, those interested in finding a nearby site can text "Summer Meals" to 97779 or "Food" or "Comida" to 877877.