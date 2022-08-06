FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated their return to class with the annual Back-to-School Block Party on Saturday.

FWCS students had the opportunity to register and receive a free backpack and school supplies. Parents were also given important information about the school year. The party also had community partners, vendors, food trucks, activities, and music.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. and took place in the Bill C. Anthis Community Center parking lot on 1200 S. Barr Street.