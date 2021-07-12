FWCS holds Day of Caring to prepare of new school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is getting ready for the new school year by holding a Day of Caring Thursday, sponsored by United Way of Allen County.

Nearly 150 employees and volunteers from 10 area businesses and community organizations will spend the day getting the schools in shape for the new school year by cleaning, painting and sprucing up the landscape at 13 district buildings. The new school year begins Aug. 18.

“The friendships formed on Day of Caring often turn into long-term partnerships between the businesses and the schools, with employees returning to volunteer or help the schools in other ways throughout the school year,” FWCS said.

The Day of Caring sites and teams include:

Abbett Elementary, 4325 Smith St. – Fort Wayne Community Schools

Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana

Glenwood Park Elementary, 4501 Vance Ave. – Vera Bradley

Harrison Hill Elementary, 355 Cornell Circle – Parkview and United Way of Allen County

Lane Middle School, 4901 Vance Ave. – Vera Bradley

Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave. – Fort Wayne Metals

Memorial Park Middle School, 2200 Maumee Ave. – Unity Performing Arts Foundation

North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd. – Hylant

Northwood Middle School, 1201 E. Washington Center Road – BFGoodrich

Shambaugh Elementary, 5320 Rebecca Dr. – Parkview

Towles Intermediate School, 420 Paulding Road – Fort Wayne Metals

Weisser Park Elementary, 902 Colerick St. – Associated Churches

Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St. – Fort Wayne Metals

For more information on FWCS, visit the district’s website.