FWCS holds Day of Caring to prepare of new school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools is getting ready for the new school year by holding a Day of Caring Thursday, sponsored by United Way of Allen County.
Nearly 150 employees and volunteers from 10 area businesses and community organizations will spend the day getting the schools in shape for the new school year by cleaning, painting and sprucing up the landscape at 13 district buildings. The new school year begins Aug. 18.
“The friendships formed on Day of Caring often turn into long-term partnerships between the businesses and the schools, with employees returning to volunteer or help the schools in other ways throughout the school year,” FWCS said.
The Day of Caring sites and teams include:
- Abbett Elementary, 4325 Smith St. – Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Bunche Montessori Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
- Glenwood Park Elementary, 4501 Vance Ave. – Vera Bradley
- Harrison Hill Elementary, 355 Cornell Circle – Parkview and United Way of Allen County
- Lane Middle School, 4901 Vance Ave. – Vera Bradley
- Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave. – Fort Wayne Metals
- Memorial Park Middle School, 2200 Maumee Ave. – Unity Performing Arts Foundation
- North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd. – Hylant
- Northwood Middle School, 1201 E. Washington Center Road – BFGoodrich
- Shambaugh Elementary, 5320 Rebecca Dr. – Parkview
- Towles Intermediate School, 420 Paulding Road – Fort Wayne Metals
- Weisser Park Elementary, 902 Colerick St. – Associated Churches
- Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St. – Fort Wayne Metals
For more information on FWCS, visit the district’s website.