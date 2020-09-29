FWCS holds budget hearing, no public comment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS school board members held a public hearing Monday evening on the budget, however, no public comment was given.

The 2021 budget sees a slight increase from the 2020 budget, totaling just under $310 million. This includes an additional 27 new school buses.

Officials say they might not spend that much, depending on what happens during the Indiana General Assembly.

“We expect, honestly, our spending to be lower than what is budgeted because we expect there to be revenue cuts by the state next year. So, the budget presented is business as usual, but we expect we will have revenue issues next year,” said Kathy Friend, Chief Financial Officer for FWCS.

The school board makes holds its final budget vote on Oct. 12.