FWCS hiring bus drivers with sign-on bonus

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is hiring bus drivers with sign on bonuses for all new drivers.

In a Facebook post, the district said it is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers. The drivers will “receive excellent training, excellent benefits and a great support team who cares about your success.”

The salary range is $18.19 – $26.73 per hour, according to the application website.

Anyone without a CDL can apply to be a bus assistance and be trained to become a bus driver, the district said.

FWCS also has an unlimited $1,000 referral bonus for district employees who successfully recruit new bus drivers, according to the application website.

