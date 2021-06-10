FWCS high school students who receive COVID-19 vaccine during Super Shot clinic entered win $500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced that it is partnering with Super Shot to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students at Super Shot’s clinic at 1515 Hobson Rd. and offering a $500 prize.

Students at North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne high schools who receive both doses of the vaccination by Aug. 6 will receive one entry to win, the district said. (The first dose must be administered by July 16 to meet the qualifying deadline.) Students receiving all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot by Aug. 6 are eligible for a second entry to win.

FWCS said students who received their COVID-19 vaccine at another location before June 11 can enter the drawing at www.SuperShot.org. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 6.

One $500 prize will be awarded to a student at each FWCS high school (North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne). The district said winners will be announced at the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“We want students to start the next school year protected from all vaccine-preventable diseases,” said Connie Heflin, executive director of Super Shot. “We are concerned because there has been a great downturn in adolescent immunizations over the past year, and we hope this will encourage families to make getting caught up on vaccines a priority. Super Shot is able to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as well as all recommended immunizations when a student comes to our clinic.”

“We are committed to increasing access to health and wellness services for our students,” said Mary Hess, FWCS Director of Health and Wellness. “FWCS appreciates Super Shot’s partnership in ensuring all of our students have access to required vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.”

FWCS said walk-ins are welcome at the Super Shot clinic, as are appointments. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 260-424-7468 or at www.SuperShot.org.

Clinic hours are Tuesday – Friday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. FWCS said students must show a valid school ID, and those younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with valid identification. Insurance is not required, but if a student is covered, health insurance information must be provided.