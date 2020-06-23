FWCS gives Robinson $20,000 severance check

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community School board voted to give retiring superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson a $20,000 severance package.

The board voted 5-1 Monday night to give Dr. Robinson the severance package on top of her base salary of $210,164, which has been in place since 2014.

Board member Tom Smith voted against the measure.

“Unfortunately I can’t imagine a worse time to give someone an extra $20,000 that was not contracted for them,” said Smith. “With our schools and teachers so underfunded, and so many parents and family members underemployed or out of work and surviving on unemployment benefits. [Many] are working multiple jobs just to survive. And this, of course, will be impacted by predicted shortfalls and tax revenues in coming years.”

While Smith explained that he could not justify the expense, he added: “My no vote has nothing to do with Dr. Robinson’s excellent service to the district. She has been a superb superintendent. My vote is all about saving taxpayers money in these dire unprecedented financial times.”

Board Secretary Annie Duff said the package was deserved.

“My yes vote is just because what Dr. Wendy Robinson has provided when she came to the district as superintendent,” said Duff. “I was on maternity leave and when I came back, I could tell the culture was completely different, the structure was different [and] people were held more accountable. [While] Dr. Robinson has been superintendent, it has been the worst time in education.

“[With] increased testing, giving schools letter grades, schools being taken over by organizations who tried to improve them, the decreased funding, vouchers coming, charter schools increasing, through it all Dr. Robinson has kept the wolves at bay. She’s done an excellent job, I’ve heard many people say that.”

Board members finished by thanking Robinson for her service to the district. She will retire at the end of the month, after 47 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, including the last 17 years leading Indiana’s largest school district.

The board meeting was streamed live on Facebook and many viewers commented their frustration with the severance package being passed.

The new superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel’s base salary through June 30, 2023 is $215,000.