FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A program that was built for adults in Fort Wayne to learn new skills is coming to an end after 35 years.

Neighborhood Connection, run by Fort Wayne Community Schools, is ending in May, the district confirmed to WANE 15. The manager of continuing education at FWCS said in a letter to the community that there have been less participants in recent years and it’s “no longer financially feasible” to continue the program.

The program began in 1988 and was built for adults to learn about technology, find a new hobby and learn new skills.

“At the time the program launched, there were not as many options for classes as those that exist today,” FWCS said Monday in a statement. “Over time, attendance in the classes has declined. The pandemic caused a rapid decline in enrollment, and the programs have not recovered.”

FWCS offers other educational resources for adults, like classes to learn English or earn a diploma.