FWCS elementary teachers to teach in-person or remote, not both

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some Fort Wayne Community Schools students could have new teachers starting next week.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said the district was making some “adjustments” to ensure students are educated.

The adjustment: elementary teachers will teach either in-person or fully remote, rather than teaching both ways in a single classroom. Daniel said a survey of teachers last week overwhelmingly supported the change.

“While teachers may have liked the idea of having a classroom with some students in person and some remote, it turned out to not be a practical or effective way to teach young students,” said Daniel. “We believe the changes we are making will alleviate those frustrations and provide a better learning experience for all.”

The change will begin Monday. Daniel said some students will have a new teacher.

“We understand this is a disruption,” Daniel said. “However, we believe students will adjust quickly to the new arrangements, and students, parents and teachers will find the new set-up to be much more effective for teaching and learning.”

Below is the letter from Daniel: