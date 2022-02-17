FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In new guidance, the Indiana Department of Health said Thursday schools no longer need to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases, or quarantine exposed students, as COVID-19 cases fall sharply across the state.

Immediately after that decision, Fort Wayne Community Schools announced it was making masks optional beginning Monday. Masks will still be required on buses, as required by federal mandate.

“For many of you, this will come as a welcome sign that the pandemic is waning and moving to an endemic status, and are eager to remove masks,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel wrote in a letter to families. “For others, we understand that this step will cause some anxiety. Please be assured your children are still welcome to wear masks, and for those with health concerns, please consult with your school nurse to discuss any additional safeguards that can be put in place.”

Below is the letter:

Indiana’s positivity rate has fallen from 33.6 percent on Jan. 19 to 13.1 percent on Wednesday, the state said. Daily cases have fallen sharply in Indiana in the last month, from 17,000 cases to 1,400 cases per day.

As part of the state’s new guidance, students who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on Day 6 if they have been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication so long as symptoms are improving.

Schools were still expected to notify local health departments of an “outbreak or cluster” and were encouraged to continue to share information with families when a case is identified so parents can monitor their children for symptoms, the state said.

“These changes reflect the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases as we emerge from the omicron surge and the fact that all school-age children have been eligible to be vaccinated since November,” said state Health Commissioner Kris Box. “While they do not remove the need for continued vigilance, they will ease the reporting burden on schools and help ensure that children can stay in school.”

Daniel added in his letter: “I cannot promise you that this will be the last time we will have to communicate about COVID-19 or another illness, but I am pleased that we are able to take this step toward normalcy.”