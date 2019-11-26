FWCS Culinary Arts hosts free Thanksgiving meal for students and community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of students in the Fort Wayne Community Schools gave back to the community by cooking up a free thanksgiving dinner Tuesday.

Students from the FWCS Career Academy Culinary Arts program prepared turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans bread, and apple crisp.

“I think it’s phenomenal to see their big hearts want to give back to those in need so it just means a lot to me and makes me a very very proud teacher,” said Ann Applegate, the students teacher.

The students served their peers at 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and then offered the free meal from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.at the Bill C. Anthis Center at 1200 South Barr Street.