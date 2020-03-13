FWCS, EACS closing all schools until mid-April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will close its schools through April 13 amid the coronvirus outbreak, according to an internal memo obtained by WANE 15.

District Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said effective at the end of the day Friday, “ALL FWCS buildings will be closed to students until at least Monday, April 13, as required by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.”

The memo orders staff to report to work on Monday and plan to work “at least through Wednesday, March 18.”

“We are still determining who will need to work beyond March 18,” the memo said.

The Allen County Department of Health has called a 3 p.m. to announce how local schools will respond to the virus.

East Allen County Schools will also close for the same period, according to a memo obtained by WANE 15. The memo said EACS will use a “combination of eLearning and state waiver days during this time.”

On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana schools would be allowed to close for 20 days for rest of this school year, to help stem the coronavirus spread.

WANE 15 has reached out to Northwest Allen and Southwest Allen county schools districts to learn their plans, but we have not heard back.

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend will close all of its 43 schools, from preschool to high school, beginning Monday. The closure will last 3 weeks, according to Bishop Kevin Rhoades.