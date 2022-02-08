FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools has laid out a challenge to his counterpart at Southwest Allen County Schools leading up to Super Bowl Sunday: win or buy lunch.

Fort Wayne Community Schools/YouTube

Dr. Mark Daniel in a lighthearted YouTube video Tuesday issued the challenge to Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder.

Both men have graduates who will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI: Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III, a Snider graduate, and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Showronek, a Homestead product.

“For the first time in history, Fort Wayne has two natives playing on opposing teams in the Super Bowl,” Daniel said in the video, dressed in a black-and-gold Bates No. 5 jersey.

Daniel said he’ll be rooting for Bates’ Bengals, of course, and believed Ginder would be cheering for Skowronek’s Rams.

But Daniel wanted to put a little something on it.

“To make the most of this historic game, I challenge you, Dr. Ginder, to a friendly lunch wager,” said Daniel. “When the Bengals win, you can take me to lunch – at Skyline Chili, a Cincinnati favorite.”

Daniel then broke into a dance.

Now we await a response – and competing dance? – from SACS’ Ginder.