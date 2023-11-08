FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) officials celebrated the district being recognized as a Ford Next Generation Living (NGL) community.

Ford NGL is supported by the Ford Motor Co. fund and “comprises a network of mutually supportive communities that encourage one another to continuously improve.”

During the celebration, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel discussed the district’s Schools of Success and how the district plans to prepare students to be productive members of Indiana’s workforce.

FWCS received the designation in August after a 16-month process of developing strategies and a Master Plan.