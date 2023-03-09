FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Through a partnership between Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, FWCS is offering the chance to help students discover their passions.

In March, students from Memorial Park Middle School and Towles New Tech Middle School started enrollment in an initial program launch at the Jim Kelley Career Pathway Center south of downtown Fort Wayne.

At the Career Pathway Center, students will take part in hands-on learning lab experiences and skills training.

Students immersed in the labs will take part in real world experiences and learn about careers to help them understand what they need to accomplish in high school to be successful in a career after graduation, according to FWCS.