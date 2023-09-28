FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school students interested in the trades now have another resource to help get a head start on their careers.

The Construction Trades program with the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy gathered at the trade school Thursday at noon to check out the brand-new Sheet Metal/HVAC Lab.

The amenities in the lab provide students access to hands-on learning about sheet metal, HVAC and furnace installations, air purification, ductwork fabrication, furnace troubleshooting and more.

“This expansion allows us to serve students in Allen County with an opportunity to find a passion that leads them into a successful career,” said Chris Roberts, an instructor at Construction Trades. “Sheet metal and HVAC work is a specialty area that we felt most needed support in our local region, and we are honored with all of the donations to make this become a reality.”

Community sponsors helped raise $500,000 to make the project a reality, FWCS said in a release.