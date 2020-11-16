FWCS Career Academy offers free grab and go meals for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy Culinary Arts program announced Monday that it will celebrate Thanksgiving by holding a free grab and go dinner on Nov. 24.

The grab and go dinner will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bill C. Anthis Center at 1200 S. Barr St.

The dinner is open to anyone who is interested in attending, the press release said. Masks and social distancing are required while picking up meals.

The meals included turkey, stuffing, masked potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and dessert.

This is the second year that students are celebrating the holiday with the Give Back Thanksgiving event, the press release said. Culinary Arts students will prepare the meals in advance with the help of former students who are volunteering to serve the meals.

More information the event can be found on the FWCS website.