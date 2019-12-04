FWCS Career Academy gets ready for 30th annual fruit sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Students at the FWCS Career Academy spent part of Wednesday preparing for its 30th annual fruit sale.

The sale starts Thursday afternoon and runs until 5 p.m. at the Automotive Center on the corner of Lafayette and Lewis. Customer should enter off Lewis Street. On Friday hours are from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon or until all the fruit is sold.

Proceeds from the sale support career education programs, including the costs to participate in regional, state and national career skills competitions, take field trips and bring in guest speakers.

Boxes

Clementines (5 lbs.) $8

Texas Red Rio Grapefruit (20) $20

Texas Red Rio Grapefruit (40) $35

Sunkist Navel Oranges (30) $20

Sunkist Navel Oranges (44) $30

Sunkist Navel Oranges (88) $40



Apples

Red Delicious (50) $25

Gold Delicious (50) $25

Gala (50) $25

Baskets (Includes an assortment of fruit)