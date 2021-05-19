FWCS Career Academy celebrates students entering workforce with signing day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrated career and technical education students who are getting ready to enter the workforce right after high school.

On Wednesday morning, 48 seniors at the FWCS Career Academy signed their certificate of intent to work with a company after finishing their program. The career fields these students are entering in range from construction, health services and even the military.

Jacob Wunderlich, a Snider High School senior, remembers not even knowing how to hammer in a nail when he first started his program. Months later, Wunderlich learned how to install electrical wiring in a house.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Wunderlich committed to Felger Electrical and even received an achievement award from the career academy.

“It’s very humbling to go straight into a career path that I make a good wage in and not have the debt over my head when I’m trying to start a family down the road,” said Wunderlich.

Ethan Dalton (left) signs his certificate of intent during the FWCS Career Academy Signing Day

Ethan Dalton, a senior at Homestead, will work with the City of Fort Wayne after he graduates. He is also excited to start his professional career in a field he is passionate about.

“There’s not a lot of people that can go straight into a career path that they enjoy or even like, and having that opportunity is pretty exciting,” Dalton said.

Like Wunderlich and Dalton, most of these students plan on staying in northeast Indiana as nearly 40 local companies were represented. Jesse Webb, the principal and director of the FWCS Career Academy, is proud that these students will start their professional careers here in northeast Indiana.

“All of our instructors here are really pushing to keep our talent here, home grow them,” Webb said. “When we connect with business partners, we talk about can we do to keep our talent here in northeast Indiana, in Allen County, in Fort Wayne.”