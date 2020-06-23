FWCS buying laptops, iPads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools students will have new technology to learn with this coming school year.

The school board on Monday approved the purchase of 2,597 Lenovo Thinkpad laptops and 900 Apple iPads, along with 30,000 computer bags. The laptops cost $1.16 million, and the iPads were $324,000.

The district is in the 5th year of its 5-year technology plan, which was an effort to ensure that students and teachers have current technology to support instruction.

Fort Wayne Community Schools achieve its goal of 1-to-1 technology last year, the board learned, so the laptops purchased this year will start the district’s replacement schedule.

This spring, Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson announced plans to implement that 1:1 technology plan starting in the fall. The plan will allow students at all 50 of the district’s schools to use a laptop or other technology during school hours, and if needed — to take home. Elementary schools at FWCS have been 1:1 for three years, and this past school year, two middle schools and one high school implemented 1:1 technology.

In other business Monday evening, the school board approved a Phase 2 salary project for exempt workers based on a daily rate. Permanent hourly staff not part of a union will receive a 1.5 percent raise for the 2020-2022 school year, the board approved.

The board meeting was the last one of Robinson’s career. She is retiring at the end of the month after 47 years with Fort Wayne Community Schools, including the last 17 years leading Indiana’s largest school district. Dr. Mark Daniel, a district graduate, has been hired to replace her.