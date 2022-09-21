A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash on Lois Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane, near Getz Road and West Jefferson Boulevard.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, Bus 224 had its caution/yield yellow flashing lights on when a passenger car attempted to go around the bus but crashed into it.

The bus was carrying one student at the time. The student was not hurt.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the crash. The bus driver suffered minor injuries, too.