FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Community Schools bus and another vehicle crashed Tuesday morning, slowing traffic near a downtown Fort Wayne intersection.

Traffic is slowed near the intersection of Lafayette and Lewis streets. A car and a white bus with a FWCS logo crashed around 11 a.m.

A spokesperson with FWCS told WANE 15 there were 14 total people on the bus– all adults. Seven of those were students in the Young Adult Transition Program, a program for learning career and life skills.

Three were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No information has been confirmed so far on those in the car at the time of the crash.