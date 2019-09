FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a school bus was involved in a crash on Coliseum Blvd that left one person injured.

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday leaving glass strewn across the roadway. Police say one person has minor injuries but have not yet said if the injured person is a student or an adult.

The bus is a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus. FWCS has not yet identified if any children were hurt in the crash.