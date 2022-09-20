FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a crash Tuesday morning involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus, a car and a minivan.

Around 8 a.m., state police from the Fort Wayne Post and officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Cook Road near Turnstone Boulevard. There, they found two vehicles involved in a crash with FWCS bus 218, which had seven students inside, according to a release from state police.

An adult passenger on the bus- an aide- was taken to the hospital for reported pain. The bus driver was taken to the hospital for routine medical clearance, police said.

There were no other reported injuries, including from students on the bus or from drivers of the two cars involved.

The initial investigation revealed the bus was stopped eastbound on Cook Road, waiting to turn. A 2011 Honda Odyssey was also stopped behind the bus.

That’s when a 2008 Kia Optima drove up the road and didn’t stop for the traffic ahead. Investigators determined the Kia rear-ended the Honda, forcing the Honda into the rear of the school bus.

Witnesses said the driver of the Kia, 21-year-old Alaina Hille of Fort Wayne, was speeding, police said in the release. Police noted the rising sun had created a “strong glare” for drivers, but they also noted the windshield of the Kia was dirty and added to the difficulty seeing the road ahead.

“Mother Nature alone can be a real distraction for those early morning commutes, and so it is imperative that drivers keep all windows in their vehicle, especially the windshield, clean and clear of all obstructions,” ISP said in the release. “Traveling at reduced speeds with a clean an unobstructed view will greatly increase the odds of a safe morning commute for all.”