FWCS board approves two-year teacher contract, raises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community School’s Board approved increased wages and a new contract for teachers Monday.

The new contract is a two year agreement between the district and the Fort Wayne Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers.

The parties agreed on terms last year before approval. Teachers represented by the FWEA saw an 2.5% increase in base salary. The next year, salaries increase by 1.5%.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2019, teachers will receive $50 for four hours of classroom coverage when they cover another classroom during a planning period or when principals place additional students in their classes due to the absence of another teacher.

Employees that are not represented by a union will also see a 2.5% salary increase as approved by the board.

Officials also finalized and approved the budget for the 2020 school year.