FWCS board approves employee COVID-19 effort stipends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Community Schools’ board approved stipends for district staff members for “COVID-19 effort” at Monday night’s meeting.

“[I’m] so pleased the board approved this. This again is a token of our appreciation for really our entire staff, so from our bus drivers to our teachers and classrooms, it’s just been an unbelievable year and again this is based on effort and time above what is normal,” said Dr. Mark Daniel, the district’s superintendent. “So we think it’s definitely worthy, that all of these individuals are worthy.”

All of the board members approved the decision, except for one who chose not vote.

“This is money well deserved, well earned. It’s hazard pay, and I can’t thank our teachers and other staff enough for what they’ve done and what they’ve been through,” said Steve Corona, a FWCS board member.

Through the plan:

District employees will receive stipends of $1,000-$2,000

Administrators and salaried school-based staff will receive $2,000

Other salaried employees and hourly school-based employees will received $1,500

Other hourly employees will receive $1,000

Employees that are part-time will receive a prorated payment

Daniel said FWCS employees will receive these payments sometime in June, as the last day for students is May 25.

“There are some stipulations, you need to finish your job,” Daniel said. “I like to have them there for those last few days.”

These are being paid using the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Relief II funds the district was awarded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The next FWCS board meeting will be held on May 24 at 6 p.m.