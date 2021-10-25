FWCS board approves 4% salary increase for union teachers, staff, administration, bus drivers and more

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many of Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) staff will be seeing a 4% retroactive salary increase after the school board voted during Monday night’s meeting.

The first salary vote was for unionized teachers.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the salary range for teachers was $40,679 to $71,496. The unanimous vote will increase to $42,306 to $74,356 this year. In 2022-23, the range will be $43,998 to $77,330.

The second salary vote was for bus drivers, nurses and classified staff (i.e. electricians, plumbers, mechanics, nutrition services, drivers, grounds maintenance, etc.). The board voted unanimously to approve a two year contract which increase salaries by 4%. This salary increase would be retroactive from July 1, 2021.

The final salary vote was for non-unionized members. This includes staff such as administrators, guidance councilors, case managers, bus assistants and more. This does not include substitutes, temporary or inactive employees.

The salary increase would be by a minimum of 4%. It would also be retroactive from July 1, 2021 or when an employee began working if after that date.

The board voted unanimously to approve the increase. Board member Noah Smith (District 3) did abstained from voting because his wife is in this category. However, he expressed his support.

These salary increases go from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.