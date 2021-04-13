FWCS begins vaccinating students 16 and up

COVID-19 vaccinations are given inside the auditorium of Snider High School on April 13, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools has begun vaccinating students against COVID-19.

FWCS began administering vaccines to students 16 and up at district high schools on Tuesday. A clinic at Snider High School was opened to the media to show the process.

A FWCS spokesperson said about 700 students and 700 employees districtwide signed up to receive the vaccine. Vaccines were voluntary.

The district is providing the Pfizer vaccine.

Students who received the vaccine on Tuesday will receive a second dose in three weeks, the district said.