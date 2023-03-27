FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students created an art project Monday that aims to bring awareness to Fort Wayne Community Schools students experiencing homelessness.

Middle schoolers from Memorial Park installed “The Tunnel of Despair” at the Allen County Public Library.

A description of the exhibit said, “Our goal is to include honest expressions that illustrate the grief of homelessness through the telling of true stories, student art, and artifacts of homeless life.”

The exhibit includes resources on homelessness and options to donate to local shelters.

The project is on display until April 17 at the main branch of the library in downtown Fort Wayne.