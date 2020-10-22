FWCS Arlington Elementary closed Friday due to water main break

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS announced Thursday that Arlington Elementary will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.

The school said that there will be no remote learning on Friday and YCare will be closed. Repairs are underway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss