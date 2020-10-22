FWCS Arlington Elementary closed Friday due to water main break

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWCS announced Thursday that Arlington Elementary will be closed on Friday due to a water main break.
The school said that there will be no remote learning on Friday and YCare will be closed. Repairs are underway.
