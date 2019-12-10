FWCS approves Repair 2020 referendum for $130M in school upgrades and repairs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community School board approved a referendum that would allow for upgrades to multiple schools.

The Repair 2020 plan is a $130 million bond program. More than 30 community schools would see improvements for security, windows, and rooftops.

Blackhawk and Miami Middle Schools and Wayne High School would receive major renovations under the plan.

“As we look at our economy as it’s growing right now, the investment in schools is going to pay off for everyone as we look at the value of our homes, the value of our businesses and the ability to draw people into the community that will continue to put more money in our community,” said John Houser, Principal of Wayne High School.

Houser says the next step is to secure enough signatures to put the referendum on the May 2020 ballot.