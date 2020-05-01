FWCS announces ‘material retrieval’ days for students

Fort Wayne Community Schools students will be able to pick up items left behind when schools closed in March during material retrieval days this month.

Personal items left behind by elementary students will be available for curb-side pick-up May 14-20. Students’ items will be bagged and organized by staff members to make for easy pick-up. Families are asked to come on their assigned day based on student last name. Families with multiple last names will be able to pick up all student items in one trip.

Elementary pick-up will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, May 14: Last names A-E

Friday, May 15: Last names F-J

Monday, May 18: Last names K-O

Tuesday, May 19: Last names P-T

Wednesday, May 20: Last names U-Z

Middle and high school students will be able to items left behind and drop off any materials brought home between 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. May 21-28. Only students will be allowed in the building to pick up items. Students must wear masks, either their own or provided, and use provided gloves and bags.

Secondary pick-up will be from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, May 21: Last names A-E

Friday, May 22: Last names F-J

Tuesday, May 26: Last names K-O

Wednesday, May 27: Last names P-T

Thursday, May 28: Last names U-Z

Students should bring any school items brought home, including library books, textbooks, reading books and musical instruments. Elementary school families should place items in vehicle trunk to limit personal contact. Middle and high school students will drop off items in designated areas.

FWCS asks that any individual exhibiting symptoms of illness to please not participate.