FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Are you looking for a furry friend? Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is holding an adoption sale this week, waving adoption fees for cats, kittens, and small animals.

FWACC is hoping the sale will clear out some space in the shelter. They are also holding a Late-Night Adoptions event Friday night, keeping the adoption center open until 7:30pm.

The sale also applies to cats and kittens at off-site locations including Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus stores, and PetSmart stores.

You can learn more about the adoption process and all the animals that are currently up for adoption at fwacc.org. You can fill out an adoption application online or at the shelter. Adoptions are first come, first serve.

More than 1,000 cats and kittens have come to the shelter since June 1. Adoption events and sales help clear out kennels to make room for the animals that come in every day.

As an open access shelter, FWACC does not turn away animals for any reason, even if there isn’t space.