FWA West Terminal Expansion project to begin in May

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne-Allen County (FWACAA) Board of Directors has approved bids relating to the construction of the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) West Terminal Expansion project and Checked Bag Inspection System (CBIS).

The airport is moving forward with plans to expand and renovate the FWA terminal building with Michael Kinder & Sons (MKS) as the Construction Manager as Constructor (CMc) for the projects. Construction is expected to begin in mid-May.

The airport said the West Terminal Expansion is the key project in the ongoing Project Gateway. The West Terminal expansion will see:

Addition of two new gates in the airport’s terminal building

Modernized appearance and amenities

New jet bridges

Expanded ticketing area

Modernized front facade

Subcontract awards relating to the West Terminal Expansion project include: temporary interior and site construction, selective demolition, concrete, masonry, structural steel, carpentry, wall panels, sliding glass doors, curtainwall, gypsum board, acoustical ceiling, resilient flooring, painting, fire suppression, mechanical, elevator, electrical, low voltage, earthwork, site concrete, asphalt paving and wayfinding. The project total $36,633,371.

The CBIS project is a major behind-the-scenes component of the West Terminal Expansion and will bring a modern and efficient baggage screening system that will assist both the airlines that service the airport, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), FWA said.

Subcontract awards relating to the CBIS project include: concrete, masonry, carpentry, gypsum board, acoustical ceiling, resilient flooring, painting, fire suppression, mechanical, electrical, low voltage, baggage handling and wayfinding. The project total is $8,435,581 and will be funded by the TSA.

“We are excited to be taking the next step towards beginning construction on both the West Terminal Expansion and the Checked Baggage Inspection System at FWA with the approval of project bids from our Board of Directors. I am very grateful for the vision and leadership from the Airport Authority Board Members in making this project come to fruition.” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “The terminal expansion is a major project that will bring a new FWA to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana and will create the best front door possible to our community.”

In addition to the approval of subcontract bids, the airport said the Airport Authority Board also approved the continuation of Mead & Hunt, the design and architectural lead on the project, to continue providing Construction Administrative services as the project shifts to the construction phase.

The West Terminal Expansion is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project.