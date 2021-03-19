FWA sees ‘huge light at the end of this pandemic’ as travelers return to the sky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A year ago, airlines started to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with less people traveling, airlines furloughing employees and less flights.

The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) reported that last April was its worst month ever but has recently started to see a rebound.

Officials say they continue to see more and more people flying with March showing a very promising future.

“There’s probably been a lot of pent up demand. There’s probably a lot of people who didn’t take that family vacation last year, and now they’ve figured out how to live in the world of the pandemic. As well as, they are really wanting to take a vacation, so they can get away a little bit,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of FWA.

Recently the airport has seen a number of flights added to the schedule: United flights to Chicago, Delta flights to Minneapolis and Allegiant flights to Las Vegas.

“We see a huge light at the end of this pandemic. We’re excited to see the community come back alive and people getting back into maybe doing what was considered normal,” Hinderman said.

He added that anyone planning on flying will be required to wear a mask. Plus airlines are doing a “tremendous job” cleaning the airplanes before and after flights.