FWA hosting Spring Break festivities for select flights, contest for trip to Las Vegas

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) is ready to welcome an increase in passenger traffic during the Spring Break season with a little fun.

FWA announced Monday that it will be hosting pandemic-friendly Spring Break festivities for select flights this week. Times and availability for activities vary each day.

“We always look forward to welcoming passengers traveling for Spring Break and are happy to offer complimentary treats and giveaways to start their vacation off right,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports.

Passengers on the select flights will be able to enjoy increased Hospitality PAWS visits, pre-packaged FWA swag giveaways, appetizer samplings from MSE Branded Foods, beer sampling from Chapman’s Brewing and chocolate samples from DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

The airport announced that it is offering two ways to win two roundtrip tickets to Las Vegas on Allegiant Air – FWA’s newest route that debuted in the summer of 2020:

Passengers can take a photo in front of the Las Vegas themed backdrop on the second floor of the terminal building and share it to any of FWA’s social media channels directly, or by using the hashtag #FWAwhathappensinvegas.

Each Tuesday a new trivia question will be posted to FWA’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages as a part of “Trivia Tuesday.” FWA said that every person that correctly answers that week’s trivia question will be entered. Trivia questions will be posted on each Tuesday morning from March 16 to April 20.

“While the pandemic continues to be something we are mindful of and diligent about in our daily operations, we are excited to welcome passengers back to the airport safely, while thanking them for choosing FWA during the Spring Break season,” Hinderman said.

For more information on FWA, visit the airport’s website.