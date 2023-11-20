FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether if you are traveling by car or by plane for the holidays, it is no surprise that roadways and airports will have more traffic than usual. Fort Wayne International Airport said that the demand for travel in general is high. FWA has seen a 9.4% increase in travelers since last year.

Scott Hinderman the executive director of airports says it’s a combination of people traveling for business and traveling for leisure. Hinderman also mentioned that FWA is well recovered from the pandemic. If you are flying out of FWA in the next few days, Hinderman suggests you don’t forget to pack your patience.

“It’s a good time to practice some patients show up a little early especially if you are going some place to family and you are bringing Christmas presents,” said Hinderman. “You might want to show up a little early if you are checking them, but either way there is going to be lines whether it is at the local store or the airport give yourself a little extra time, have some patience and you’ll enjoy time with family.”

Hinderman said that the busiest time of day for FWA is the mornings, FWA said that people like to get up early and catch a flight so they can get to their destination as soon as possible.

If you are traveling by road, Indiana State Police says they will be stepping up their patrols during the holidays. Impaired driving and fatal crashes rise during the Thanksgiving holiday.