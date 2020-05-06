FW22 to make tablet donation at local Veterans Affairs hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit is using its funds to help make it easier for veterans to communicate with loved ones if they’re in isolation. FW22 is making a donation of tablets to the Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System to help veterans not only talk to family, but see them as well.

FW22 helps out active duty and veterans financially when they’re in need, typically always done under the radar.

“We don’t really do a lot of stuff in the media. We kind of like to go under the table a little bit, and just do the act and not get the recognition. But every once in awhile we just like to let people know that, “Hey, we’re still here. If you need help please reach out to us, and let’s work on getting our veterans and our active duty the help the need and deserve,”” says FW22 president, Jarred White.

This time, it comes in the form of three tablets for veterans being donated at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Fort Wayne.

“Somebody had brought it to my attention that “Hey, you know, not every veteran that comes into the VA has a cellphone that has the capabilities to Facetime their loved ones.” If they’re in isolation they can’t see, they can probably talk them on the phone if they had one, but not every veteran or person that gets COVID-19 those capabilities.”

The tablets are being paid for through FW22’s community fund. It gets those funds from its annual 22-kilometer hike.

White says for every dollar the nonprofit raises, 86 cents goes right back to the community. He says he didn’t expect FW22 would use its funds in this way, but is glad it can.

White knows just how important communication is for veterans, as he is one himself.

“I don’t want anyone to pass away from this, and I don’t want anybody to be sick from the coronavirus, but if it is something that happens, I want you to at least talk to your loved ones face-to-face, hear their voice, say “hi” to them, cause it can be hard to get taken from your family dealing with all this and not be able to see them. So, we just want to do whatever we can to assist the VA in the fight during this.”

White says FW22 is still planning its hike for October 3rd this year.

You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.

Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care Systems provided this statement about the donation:

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System (VANIHCS) would like to thank FW22 for their generous donation. VANIHCS currently has a no visitor stance to help protect our Veterans and Staff and these iPads will allow our Fort Wayne inpatient Veterans to communicate with their families during these difficult times.”