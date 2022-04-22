FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Here’s how you can celebrate Earth Day with Fort Wayne Trails, Trees Indiana, and MacFood Market.

On Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Royville MacFood Mart will have various Earth-friendly events for the entire family such as an opportunity for kids to make native seed bombs.

“As the weather gets warmer, we are excited to partner with the city of Fort Wayne on weekly family-friendly bike rides like Trek the Trails; as well as our newest event in partnership with the City and Fort Wayne Running Club; Tread the Trails,” FW Trails Executive Director Megan McClellan said.

Those interested can stop by for a chance to win Tin Caps and Zoo tickets. Free reusable bags, koozies, and more will be available. K105FM will also be broadcasting live from the event.