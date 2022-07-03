FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic performed in the Patriotic Pops concert Sunday evening at Parkview Field. The concert was free and open to the public.

The concert went from 8:30pm-10:30pm and was followed by a fireworks show. The stadium was packed with people celebrating the 4th of July.

According to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s website, there was access to the batting cages, the fun zone, and a Lucktech photobooth before the concert.

The concert was conducted by Music Director Andrew Constantine and hosted by Ian Williams.