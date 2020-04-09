FW Philharmonic cancels rest of season, musicians to be financially supported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced Thursday that the remaining concerts of the current performance season would be canceled due to COVID-19.

There were seven more performances scheduled through May 17th. Six of those concerts are canceled and one will be added to the 2020-2021 performance lineup.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra said that the Board of Directors unanimously voted to honor the salaries of the musicians through the end of the current season.

“I will say that I am just absolutely thrilled that our board unanimously, it wasn’t a very hard decision, we unanimously decided right away that we needed to take care of our musicians and our staff. They are human beings like everyone of us and they are the product of our organization and without musicians, we would not have a Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra,” said Church Surack, the Chairman for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board of Trustees.

In addition to paying the musicians, the Philharmonic is providing an option for those who have already purchased tickets for an upcoming performance. People can choose between donating the value of their tickets to the orchestra, or can request their money back online. Those who have tickets are asked to choose an option by logging onto their accounts on the Fort Wayne Philharmonic website.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has also rescheduled their largest fundraising event, the PHILharmonious Gala. It was originally scheduled to take place in early June, but has been rescheduled for September.

As for the future, the Philharmonic is going to begin working on social media and digital content to keep fans entertained during this time.

“It’s an amazing audience that we have in Fort Wayne and they’ve been so supportive and we’re all disappointed that we had to cancel the season, but I just, I thank every single person for their support of the orchestra in the past and going forward. We’re going to need it,” said Surack.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic COVID-19 update page here.

