FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday its Community Development Division will provide $600,000 for the construction of six new homes in Fort Wayne.

The homes will range in size from 1,100 to 1,400 square feet, with the room layout ranging from three-bedroom, one-bathroom houses to four-bedroom, two-bathroom houses.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to create opportunities for families and individuals to become first-time homebuyers,” said Kelly Lundberg, deputy director of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

Every home will be located on the south side of Fort Wayne:

430 Buchanan St.

436 Buchanan St.

459 Eckart St.

3009 Warsaw St.

1911 Webster St.

433 W. Butler St.

“We’re committed to ensuring that homeownership is attainable and results in lasting memories for families,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re a caring and giving community that invests in people as we strive to be an excellent city to live, work and play.”

Eligible buyers must be below 60% of the area median income and must complete the Habitat Homeowner Program.

The program requires applicants to meet certain housing needs and income requirements, as well as be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity by attending homeowner education classes, consenting to background checks, completing sweat equity hours and paying $1,000 toward the purchase of the home.

Construction on the houses is expected to be completed by summer 2023.