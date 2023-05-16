FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank and Fort Wayne Habitat Restore are partnering with Treasure House, Lighthouse Family Thrift Store, and Franciscan Center Family Thrift to help the local community for Community Collection Day.

Items accepted during the Community Collection Day include everything from clothing, linens, toys, and housewares to furniture, building materials, and appliances. The organizations ask that all donated items be clean, in working order, and free of rips, tears, stains, animal hair, and cigarette burns.

The organizations asks donors to separate donations with items and label bags and boxes for easy distribution among the participating non-profit agencies.

Community Collection Day is Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Donations will be accepted at the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, 3636 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

