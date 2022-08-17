FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ABF Freight System Inc., a local freight company located in Fort Wayne, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the company’s new $4.8 million facility.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to celebrate the event.

ABF Freight specializes in less-than-truckload (LTL) services, which combines several separate shipments into a single truck in order to provide cost-effective options for families and businesses.

The new facility’s location is at 4877 Adams Center Road, and the old facility, located on Wells Street, will be torn down to allow Dreyer’s Ice Cream to expand to the south as part of a $140 million expansion project that will create up to 145 jobs.

“We’re pleased to have collaborated with the City of Fort Wayne and Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream to help grow the local economy,” said Seth Runser, president of ABF Freight. “We’re committed to providing excellent service across the greater Fort Wayne area and are happy to be in this new facility.

CME Corporation, located on Vicksburg Pike in Fort Wayne, served as the builder on the terminal project.

“ABF’s commitment to our community is evident with its new facility in southeast Fort Wayne and the retention of important jobs,” Henry said. “I’m also appreciative of ABF’s willingness to be part of a public-private partnership to help facilitate the Dreyer’s expansion on Wells Street. Collaboration and teamwork matter, and the end result of two companies succeeding will have a lasting impact.”