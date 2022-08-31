FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced plans to begin accepting applications for firefighter positions starting Thursday, Sept. 1.

The FWFD is seeking qualified applicants between 21 and 35 years old who will be committed to the public safety of the Fort Wayne community.

The FWFD will be accepting applications until Oct. 31, 2022.

Those interested in applying can attend any of the six Q&A sessions on the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 3, 1:00 p.m. – Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:00 p.m. – Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing

Saturday, Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m. – Parkview Family YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:00 p.m. – Public Safety Academy, 7602 Patriot Crossing

Thursday, Oct. 13, 6:00 p.m. – Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive W

Saturday, Oct. 22, 1:00 p.m. – Jorgensen Family YMCA, 10313 Aboite Center Road

Applications will only be available online. Information and instructions related to the hiring process can be found at www.fortwaynefiredepartment.org/getrecruited

Classes are expected to start in May 2023, and those who graduate will begin employment at their assigned fire station in fall 2023.