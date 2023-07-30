The Babich family loads sunflowers into a truck to take them to the state fair.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Babich family have done it once again. After an impressive showing at the state fair last year, Keenai and Ayla took home first and second for their flowers.

11-year-old Ayla bagged the State Title with her 20 feet, 10 inch flower and her brother, Keenai coming in second place with his flower measuring at 20 feet.

The Babich family takes sunflowers to the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (Photo Courtesy Alex Babich)

Last year, 7-year-old Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet, six inches, and took First Place and Best in Show. His sister, 11-year-old Ayla, finished second with a sunflower that stood 17 feet, six inches tall. The third-place sunflower was a distant 12 feet, nine inches.