FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Babich family have done it once again. After an impressive showing at the state fair last year, Keenai and Ayla took home first and second for their flowers.
11-year-old Ayla bagged the State Title with her 20 feet, 10 inch flower and her brother, Keenai coming in second place with his flower measuring at 20 feet.
Last year, 7-year-old Keenai’s flower was officially measured at 19 feet, six inches, and took First Place and Best in Show. His sister, 11-year-old Ayla, finished second with a sunflower that stood 17 feet, six inches tall. The third-place sunflower was a distant 12 feet, nine inches.