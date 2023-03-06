FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Kick-start the month of March at the Fort Wayne Cycle House. They offer cycle, total body tone, and barre classes to provide a welcoming and encouraging space for people to get active and moving. For National Nutrition Month, the Fort Wayne Cycle House is offering additional nutritional services, partnering with a local nutritionist, Andrea Plant.

“Being a small business is Fort Wayne, Indiana our overall bigger mission is just to improve and help everyone be their best self and there is no discrimination,” said Owner Laura Niezer.

FWCH is encouraging the community to try any fitness class for just $9 during the month of March. The Fort Wayne Cycle House is open 6 days a week and hours, classes, and memberships can be found here.