FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne.

Now they are married.

The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating.

After dating for a few months, Alvey went to Meyers’s mother to ask for her hand in marriage, to which her mother said yes.

“We love each other with everything we have,” Alvey said.