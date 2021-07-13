FW Councilman calls on TRAA to give an update on what leadership is doing to fix slow response times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Amid a shortage of medics, Councilman Russ Jehl wants to know what the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) is doing to help solve long response times for residents.

Jehl says TRAA declared an emergency in terms of those suffering a medical event. but they’ve declined to hold more meetings to address the various issues. He continued to say at these meetings, expectations should be set by the administration to facilitate the use of part time employees, emergency compensation and any other issues they wish to discuss.

Councilman Paul Ensley and Councilman Tom Freistroffer also agreed with Jehl’s call for leadership to speak out. Councilman Freistroffer went as far as to say “This is not just a Fort Wayne problem, this is a problem across the country.”

Multiple paramedics also attended the council meeting Tuesday and agreed with the concerns of Councilman Jehl.

Council expects to see TRAA at the July 27 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Square. WANE 15 has reached out to TRAA for comment but haven’t heard back.