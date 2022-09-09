FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clothes for Joes, a charity organization that supports veterans, announced plans for a grand opening at their new location at 2202 S. Calhoun St. on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Clothes for Joes provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no cost.

The grand opening is open to the public, will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will offer an opportunity for the community to learn more about the charity and see the remodeled facility.

Food will be provided while supplies last, and the charity will also hold a raffle.

The new open facility will be open to any veteran in need of essential items from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.